Nitish Kumar to table caste survey report in Bihar Assembly

October 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced he would table the report on the recently released caste-based survey in the both Houses of the State Assembly in the upcoming winter session, which is likely to commence in December. Mr. Kumar stressed that future plans, including extending reservations, would be made after a detailed discussion on the report.

“We have completed the caste-based survey after the consent of all the political parties and the report has been released. Now the report will be tabled in both Houses of the Bihar Legislature. Details of the economic status of all the families will also be placed in the House, irrespective of caste and religion. All the MLAs and MLCs will be given a copy of the report so that everyone will come to know about each and every detail. After proper discussion and feedback, further work will be executed. Don’t ask me much on this issue right now,” Mr. Kumar said on the sidelines of an event to mark the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Mr. Kumar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav; Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Devesh Chandra Thakur; Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh; Finance, Commercial Tax and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary; Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, and others.

When asked about extending reservation on the basis of the caste-based survey report, Mr. Kumar countered: “I will not say anything on this right now. After placing the report of the caste-based survey in the House, we will listen to everyone’s opinion. After that, the government will take a decision on it. This is not the appropriate time to speak on this matter.“

He also responded to allegations by some Opposition BJP leaders that the data collected by the caste-based survey was “fake” and certain castes had been “undercounted”. “I don’t know who is saying that, and if anyone is making such claims, then it does not make any sense at all. I don’t pay attention to such claims,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Bihar CM also referred to the Opposition BJP’s State president Samrat Choudhary as a “party hopper”, hitting back at Mr. Choudhary’s remarks without naming him. The BJP leader has alleged that, on the instructions of the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Bihar government had increased the number of Yadavs and Muslims in the caste-based survey report.

“Who is speaking? I gave respect to the father of the person whose name you are taking. He was made MLA and Minister by Lalu Prasad Yadav. When he left the RJD, I made him a Minister in our government. Today, he is in the BJP. Every time, he changes parties. Is there any party left which he has not been a part of? He has no sense. Why talk about him? The BJP is promoting such people who abuse us. We do not give any importance to such people,” Mr. Kumar said, when asked about Mr. Choudhary’s allegation.

Mr. Choudhary referred to the RJD supremo as the “political cancer of Bihar” on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he also took a dig at Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar also replied sharply to BJP president J.P. Nadda’s statement on “eliminating” regional parties. “I have been saying from the beginning that BJP has captured the media. They [the BJP] are not even using government money properly. They only promote themselves. I neither watch nor read any statement from them. We are uniting all the Opposition parties for the upcoming elections and the people will take the decision. Once we get rid of them [the BJP], the country will progress a lot. I don’t want to say anything about them. I used to read newspapers since childhood and also watch news channels, but today the entire media has been taken over by the BJP. Hence, I have stopped everything now.”