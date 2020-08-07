NIA court rejects peasant leader Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

A special NIA court on Friday rejected the bail application of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested for his alleged role in a violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam.

“The court rejected the bail application. We are yet to study the detailed judgement and find out the cause of rejection. Accordingly, we will move the High Court in next seven days,” Mr. Gogoi’s advocate Santanu Borthakur said.

Also Read | Student bodies in Assam slam arrest of anti-CAA activist

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Mr. Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year from Jorhat as a “preventive measure” in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Three of his colleagues were also taken into custody the next day.

They were later handed over to the National Investigation Agency for probing their alleged role in the violent protest and possible links with Maoist elements.