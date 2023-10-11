HamberMenu
NIA court orders confiscation of land of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh in Punjab's Moga

The court order came in a case registered by the NIA on January 1, 2021 under various Sections of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

October 11, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. File

“A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to designated terrorist and Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Front Lakhbir Singh alias Rode in Punjab’s Moga district,” an official spokesperson said on October 11. The land belonging to Singh is located in village Kothe Gurupura (Rode).

The court ordered the confiscation of the land under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under which a judge can confiscate moveable and immoveable property of a proclaimed offender involved in serious crimes.

