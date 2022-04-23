NIA chief, security agencies survey Sunjwan attack site in Jammu

Security has been further heightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Security has been further heightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, headed by its chief Kuldeep Singh, on Saturday surveyed the Sanjuwan attack site in Jammu, where two Jaish–e–Muhammad (JeM) ‘fidayeens’ and a security officer were killed on Friday morning in a fierce gunfight.

There has been no formal order yet but official sources hinted that the NIA is likely to take over the investigation.

Top security officials have briefed the NIA chief, who was accompanied by IGP of CRPF, Jammu, P.S Ranpise, about the attack.

A number of security agencies have surveyed the attack site “to establish the route adopted by the attackers” and “to identify any likely support base” in Jammu.

Security heightened in J&K

Security agencies have put into service both hi–tech technical and drone support to keep an eye on the venue in Jammu’s Samba district where PM Modi will address elected members of panchayats.

In the wake of the stepped up attacks by militants on non–local labourers and members of minority groups in Kashmir, extra measures have been put in place on the eve of PM’s visit. Officials sources said scores of arrests have been made in parts of the Kashmir valley as part of the security measure.

Official sources said additional multiple checkpoints have been set up in parts of the Valley to detect any movement of armed men, who use two–wheelers to carry out targeted killings.

PM Modi will arrive at Samba district’s Palli village, 17 km from here, on the National Panchayati Raj Day on Sunday. He is also scheduled to address a gathering there.

A dozen stalls will be put up by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology for exhibition during the visit. He will inaugurate a 500–KW solar plant. The carbon–free plant has been installed on 6,408 square metres and was completed in a record time of 18 days. It will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the panchayat, officials said.