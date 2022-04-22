Multi-tier security activated in Samba ahead of PM Modi’s visit

The administration has been making arrangements for the participation of one lakh people in the programme.

Women paramilitary troopers search the bag of a woman during a random search operation at a market area in Srinagar on April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Samba on Sunday, officials said, hours after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu.

An alert has also been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the visit, they said.

Their remarks came after an attempt by banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of the PM’s visit was foiled as two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in the encounter in Jammu. A CISF officer also died during the gunfight.

"A multi-tier security setup has been put in place in Samba and adjoining areas as a part of foolproof security," a senior official told PTI.

The venue of the public function has been made out of bounds for the general public and a three-tier security arrangement has been made after conducting a full-fledged anti-sabotage checking, officials said.

The officials said checkpoints have been raised on all the roads leading to the venue, and vehicles and people using highways and peripheral roads in the area are being thoroughly checked and frisked.

They said they have made elaborate deployments and carried out area-domination in view of the visit.

Alertness in border areas has been raised and vigilance on vital installations in the region enhanced by various security agencies, they said. Security establishment carried out several drills on Friday including landing of choppers and movement of vehicles, they said.

Sources said there are inputs about a greater threat perception this time. Intercepts have also been received about possible threats, they said, adding one group terrorist was neutralised on Friday.

Some high-end surveillance equipment have been inducted into security setup to ensure fool proof security, they said.

In Jammu and Kathua, security has been beefed up with frisking and checking of vehicles increased, they said.

This will be Mr. Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than his trip to borders post since the abrogation of the special status of J&K in August 2019.

Mr. Modi is expected to launch industrial investments worth ₹70,000 crore and inaugurate and lay foundation of some developmental projects including two power projects.