Other States

NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in connection with case related to arrested DSP Davinder Singh

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh (2R hooded) is escorted after being produced at a special court in Jammu on January 23, 2020.

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh (2R hooded) is escorted after being produced at a special court in Jammu on January 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Davinder Singh, officials said.

The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 12:59:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nia-carries-out-raids-in-kashmir-in-connection-with-case-related-to-arrested-dsp-davinder-singh/article32667035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story