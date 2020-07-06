National

NIA files chargesheet against suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, five others for spreading terror

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh (2R hooded) is escorted after being produced at a special court in Jammu on January 23, 2020.

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh (2R hooded) is escorted after being produced at a special court in Jammu on January 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Singh is alleged to have established contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission through secure social media platforms, officials said

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a chargesheet against six people, including suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, for alleged terror activities in the country, officials said.

Also read: Davinder Singh helped Hizb militant for money: official

Besides Singh, the chargesheet also names banned Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu as well as the group’s alleged overground worker Irfan Shafi Mir and its member Rafi Ahmad Rather. The other two named are Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a trader, and Naveed Babu’s brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, officials said.

Singh, who was arrested in January this year, is alleged to have established contact with officials of the Pakistan High Commission through secure social media platforms, officials said.

