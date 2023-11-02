NIA attaches house of alleged CPI(Maoist) leader

November 02, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of an alleged absconding CPI(Maoist) leader, Ravinder Ganjhu, in Jharkhand.

The case pertains to the arrest of leaders and members of the proscribed organisation and seizure of arms and ammunition. The operation was carried out at Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

During the exercise, the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel had found about a meeting of CPI (Maoist) members, including self-styled regional commander Ganjhu, in the forest area of Bulbul. They had gathered in large numbers with the objective of targeting the security forces in the area.

CPI(Maoist) members opened indiscriminate fire at the security personnel en route Bahabar forest, at Harkatta Toli and Banglapat. Following the encounter, an extensive combing of the area led to the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other related items.

The local police registered a case against 17 accused persons and unidentified members of the CPI (Maoist) on February 21, 2022. The NIA took over the case on June 14, 2022, and found that a house in Latehar had been illegally constructed by Ganjhu.

“This house was built with the active involvement of his close associate and co-accused, Raju Kumar, also known as Raju Sahu, son of late Birendra Prasad...,” the agency said, adding that Ganjhu had got the house constructed using funds extorted from local contractors and businessmen. The house has now been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused is involved in more than 55 cases registered at various police stations across Jharkhand. The State government has declared a reward of ₹15 lakh for information leading to his arrest, while the NIA has announced an additional reward of ₹5 lakh.