Other States

NHRC directs Chhindwara police to take action in thrashing of man

In a video that went viral on the social media, a policeman is seen thrashing the man, who they claim was drunk, with a baton till he collapses to the ground

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) to take appropriate action within eight weeks in an incident relating to the thrashing of a man by the police in May.

The commission on June 3 was responding to a petition filed by New Delhi-based advocate Brajesh Singh, and asked the SP to inform him of the action taken in the matter.

In a video that went viral on the social media, a policeman is seen thrashing the man, who they claim was drunk, with a baton till he collapses to the ground, where he endures another set of blows and a kick. Then, he is lifted and taken inside a police van.

The police have so far suspended two personnel reportedly involved in the incident, and an inquiry is pending.

Mr. Singh filed the petition based on media reports. “This incident is very brutal, therefore the intervention of the commission is much more warranted,” he said.

On April 9, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Vivek Johri had warned the police of action in case of misbehaviour with the public. “Incidents of misbehaviour by the police should be stopped immediately. For this, police superintendents will be held responsible.”

A day before, the Bhopal police had allegedly thrashed two junior resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, while they were returning home after duty. The same day, the Mandla police reportedly manhandled a bank manager.

In another instance of police thrashing people during the lockdown, a farmer died while undergoing treatment in Jabalpur after being reportedly beaten up by the police which claimed he violated the lockdown. Whereas, on March 23, the Betul police allegedly thrashed a diabetic lawyer as he walked towards the hospital for treatment. Later, they claimed it was a case of mistaken identity as they thought he was a Muslim, since he sported a beard.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:46:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nhrc-directs-chhindwara-police-to-take-action-in-thrashing-of-man/article31755198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY