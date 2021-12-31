New Year celebrations banned in Mumbai, Section 144 extended

No gatherings in closed or open spaces; more political leaders test positive

With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming rate in Mumbai city, the police authorities have extended the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC over the city till January 7 while banning New Year celebrations in both public and private spaces.

The order, issued by DCP (operations) S. Chaitanya late on Wednesday, came into effect on Thursday.

The new directive prohibits celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, bars and pubs and disallows booking for boats and banquet halls for parties on the night of December 31 in Mumbai.

Hotels and above establishments, are, however, permitted to remain open till 12:30 a.m. for dine-in facilities with the caveat that they maintain 50% occupancy and ensure that the staff are vaccinated.

Delivery by e-platforms like Swiggy and Zomato and direct food orders from restaurants will be allowed.

The order states that violations shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

With the State government’s repeated appeals to ensure low-key celebrations, authorities have further urged the public to avoid crowding at popular places like the Marine Drive, Juhu Beach and the Gateway of India as well as parks and gardens.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, speaking in Mumbai, warned that strict action would be taken against those violating COVID-19 norms.

Asked about the large crowds gathering at the weddings of the kin of the politicos, Mr. Walse-Patil said: “What applies to ordinary citizens, is binding on politicians as well. I appeal to people to celebrate the New Year by staying at home.”

Record jump in cases

Mumbai had recorded a staggering 82% jump in cases on Wednesday reporting more than 2,500 cases as opposed to the 1,333 it reported on Tuesday, taking the active cases to over 14,000. The city reported the highest cases in Maharashtra and in the country.

A day after NCP MP Supriya Sule and her family tested positive, more politicians including senior BJP leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Harshavardhan Patil too did so.