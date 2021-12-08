New guidelines for people visiting Meghalaya

The new guidelines were issued after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in some States, the official said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya government has issued new guidelines making it mandatory for people entering the State to register with the government website and download the Arogya Setu app and the Behavioural Change Management app, an official said.

The new guidelines were issued after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in some States, the official said on Tuesday.

“It is mandatory for all persons entering Meghalaya to register themselves prior to their travel at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm and to download the Arogya Setu app and the Behavioural Change Management app of Meghalaya from Google play store or App store. However, tourists should register on the Meghalaya portal at https://meghalaya.gov.in/ to generate the ‘e-invite for tourists’,” the State government said in a statement.

For international arrivals, it is mandatory to fill up the Self Declaration Form (SDF) and uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports for all international travellers as per notification from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, dated November 28.

“RT-PCR testing at entry is mandatory for all persons coming from countries at risk such as countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel,” it added.

Travellers shall be at home quarantine for seven-days. Retesting shall be done by the officials concerned of district surveillance unit on the 8th day and if negative, self-health monitoring by the traveller shall be maintained for the next seven days. If tested positive on a repeat testing, sample shall be sent for genomic testing.

Travellers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as countries at risk, a random sample of 5% travellers to undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival at the entry points, the statement said.

If tested negative self-health monitoring for 14 days and if tested positive sample for genomic testing needs to be done, it added.

For domestic travellers, the entry protocol remains the same for the rest of the travellers and the travellers are advised to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social-distance and frequent sanitisation of the hands.