Netaji hologram switched off

Temporary due to rain, heavy winds: officials

A group of Trinamool Congress MPs on Thursday protested in front of the canopy at India Gate where the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that was unveiled recently had been switched off, saying that he had been blacked out.

Senior Culture Ministry officials said the hologram had been switched off due to the rain which could lead to a short-circuit, and wind which would lead to a distortion of the image. The officials said the wind speed up to 15 kmph on Thursday would have affected the thin screen onto which the hologram was projected. An official said the hologram, which is switched on after sundown, was working on Wednesday night and would be switched on again on Thursday night, weather permitting.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien, who tweeted a photo of the protest, said the MPs were demonstrating “outside the spot where BJP government tried and failed”. The MPs carried posters that said “Don’t black out Netaji”, “Let there be light” and “Why has Netaji been kept in the dark?”

The hologram was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23, the birth anniversary of Bose. Mr. Modi had said that day that a statue of the leader would be placed at the site soon.