NCC aircraft makes emergency landing in Ghaziabad

The two-seater aircraft on the Eastern Peripheral Express Highway in Ghaziabad on January 23, 2020.

The two-seater aircraft on the Eastern Peripheral Express Highway in Ghaziabad on January 23, 2020.

It causes a major traffic jam on the busy stretch between Masoori and Murad Nagar area

A two-seater training aircraft of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) made an emergency landing near Sadarpur village in Ghaziabad on the Eastern Peripheral Express Highway on Thursday after it developed a technical fault. The pilots escaped unhurt but a wing of the plane was damaged as it got stuck in the side railing of the road.

An Air Force helicopter rescued the pilots even as the emergency landing caused a major traffic jam on the busy stretch between Masoori and Murad Nagar area of Ghaziabad district. Local sources said people stopped to take a selfie with the plane.

SP (Rural), Ghaziabad, Neeraj Jadaun, told The Hindu: “The emergency landing happened around noon in the Masoori police station area. We rushed a team. It is being said it is an NCC aircraft. A wing and a tyre of the plane was found to be damaged. A rescue team came from the Hindon Airbase to take the pilots. Both are safe.”

The landing, he said, led to a traffic jam. “It took us almost an hour to regularise traffic.”

Comments
Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 4:15:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ncc-aircraft-makes-emergency-landing-in-ghaziabad/article30633724.ece

