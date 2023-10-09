HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NC, Cong to hold chief executive councillor post in LAHDC-Kargil in rotation: Omar Abdullah

Asked if his party was ready for a pre-poll alliance with Congress in other elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah said the National Conference was open to discussions on the issue.

October 09, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday, 09, October 2023

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday, 09, October 2023 | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said his party had a pre-poll understanding with the Congress about holding the chief executive councillor post in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil in rotation.

The National Conference and the Congress together won 22 of the 26 seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil that had gone to polls on October 4. The administration nominates four members with voting rights to the 30-member council.

According to the officials, the National Conference won 12 seats, making it the single largest party, while its ally Congress registered victory in 10. The BJP won two seats, while two Independent candidates also registered victory, they said.

ALSO READ
NC-Congress alliance sweeps Kargil election with 22 of 26 seats; BJP wins two

"It was decided before the polls that we will have rotational chief executive councillor in Kargil for two and a half years each. It has not changed after the results and it would not have changed even if we had 16 seats and the Congress had only six," Mr. Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked which party would have the first go at the post, he said, "Being the bigger partner, the National Conference should be the first. That will also be in line with the coalition dharma. I do not think the Congress would want to set the precedence for the INDIA alliance. If the Congress emerges as the single largest party (in the Lok Sabha polls), will it forego the prime minister's post for a smaller partner?" the National Conference leader posed.

Asked if his party was ready for a pre-poll alliance with Congress in other elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah said the National Conference was open to discussions on the issue.

"We are ready for the discussions. However, the seat-sharing discussions have not begun in the INDIA alliance," he added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Ladakh / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.