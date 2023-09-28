HamberMenu
Naxal wanted in several cases arrested in Hazaribag

Nitesh Kumar Mehta, who was on the run for the last three years, was arrested from the Barkagaon police station area.

September 28, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Hazaribag

PTI
A view of a Naxal hideout that was busted by the CRPF in Giridhi, Jharkhand.

A view of a Naxal hideout that was busted by the CRPF in Giridhi, Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Naxal, who was wanted in several cases, was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Nitesh Kumar Mehta, a member of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, was arrested from the Barkagaon police station area, they said.

He was a "terror" in Chatra and Hazaribag districts, and was on the run for the last three years, they added.

He was arrested from his sister's house where he came to celebrate Karam Puja, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Singh said.

Mehta was wanted in more than six cases, including those of extortion, he said.

A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday, he added.

