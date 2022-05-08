Navneet Rana dares Maharashtra CM Thackeray to contest election against her

“I will work hard with honesty and win the election.”

Independent MP Navneet Rana after being discharged from Lilavati hospital, at Bandra in Mumbai, on May 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

“I will work hard with honesty and win the election.”

Independent MP Navneet Rana, who recently got bail after being arrested by Mumbai police last month over 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation row, on Sunday challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.

She also claimed that people of Mumbai and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

Shiv Sena president Thackeray, who became the CM in November 2019 after forging an alliance with the NCP and Congress, took oath as member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in May 2020. Prior to that, he was not a member of the state legislature.

Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after the couple announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ here, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Mr. Thackeray’s party, leading to tension.

The couple was granted bail on May 4 by a special Mumbai court. They walked out of jail on May 5 following which Navneet Rana was admitted to a private hospital here. Her lawyer then said she had complaints of high blood pressure, bodyache and spondylitis.

Talking to reporters on Sunday after being discharged from the hospital, the Navneet Rana said, "I challenge Uddhav Thackeray ji to chose a constituency and get elected directly by people. I will fight against him." "I will work hard with honesty and win the election, and he (the CM) will know the people's power," she said.

"What crime did I commit that I was jailed for 14 days? You can put me in jail for 14 years, but I will not stop chanting the names of Lord Ram and Hanuman. Mumbaikars and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in the civic polls," the parliamentarian said.

Navneet Rana also said she will campaign in Mumbai and support 'Ram bhakts' (followers of Lord Ram) to end the "corrupt rule" of the Shiv Sena.

This Shiv Sena shares power in the state with the NCP and Congress. The Thackeray-led party also controls the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Notably, CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is the first from the family to enter the electoral fray.