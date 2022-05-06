Ranas’ issue: BJP demands apology, Sena says ‘no chance’

BJP should be aware about observations passed against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by Bombay HC, says Sena

MP Navneet Rana arrives at the Lilavati hospital after she was released from Byculla Jail, in Mumbai, on May 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the release of the Rana couple from jail after securing bail from the sessions court, the BJP demanded an apology from the Maharashtra government for slapping on them the sedition charge, which the court observed ‘may not have sufficient grounds.’

The ruling Shiv Sena said the observations in the bail order would get answered when the trial in the case begins and the BJP should also be aware about observations passed against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by the Bombay High Court.

Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, were released on bail on Thursday. They were arrested after they threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Rana claimed that his wife’s health had deteriorated inside the jail, as the authorities refused to provide her medical attention on the orders of the government. “The treatment given to a woman was inhuman. The government has disrespected a woman,” he alleged.

Fadnavis’ comment

Leader of Opposition in assembly and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The court has exposed the draconian and undemocratic policies and actions of this MVA government to shut the dissenting voices. Will the government now apologise for wrongly confining the public representatives?”

Leader of Opposition in the State Council Pravin Darekar said the court observation was a tight slap on the misgovernance of the government. “The government has been wrongfully targeting BJP leaders and others who are being rescued by the court,” he stated.

Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab said there was no question of apologising to anyone based on court observations. “Those [observations] will be answered in the court when trial begins. But since BJP leaders are taking observations so seriously, I want to remind them of the High Court observation about the appointment of 12 MLCs on the Governor. Shouldn’t that also be taken seriously?” he observed.

The Sena believed that everyone can recite the Hanuman Chalisa in personal space anytime but threatening to barge into someone’s house would not be tolerated, he added.