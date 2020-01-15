Naveen Patnaik announces special package for migrant workers in Odisha

In order to reduce distress migration and strengthen the workforce in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special package for migrant workers of the State here on January 15.

Mr. Patnaik announced that employment under MGNREGA will be allowed for 200 days a year in 20 vulnerable blocks in four districts namely Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi. A wage of ₹286.30 for unskilled workers will be given under MGNREGA, he added.

Inaugurating e-Shramik Samadhan, a 24x7 Shramik Sahayata Helpline, at a function at Jayadev Bhavan, Mr. Patnaik further announced that a State Corpus Fund of ₹500 crore has been created to ensure timely and uninterrupted payment under MGNREGA.

All the gram panchayats in those 20 vulnerable blocks will be covered as intensive gram panchayats under the Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Mr. Patnaik said. Each family in these areas will be brought under the Self-Help Group (SHG) fold.

In his address, Mr. Patnaik said that financial assistance from community investment fund (CIF) and vulnerability reduction fund (VRF) will be extended to these SHGs. Any person in distress can approach the local Block Development Officer for availing assistance from VRF.

The Chief Minister said that all SHG members will be covered under insurance and identified SHGs in those 20 blocks will be declared as banking correspondent in order to make availability of cash to the distress migrant workers. One eligible youth from every household (18 to 35 years) will be covered under placement linked skill development programme.

All eligible households will be provided with ‘pucca’ houses, announced Mr. Patnaik, while adding that a drive will be undertaken for all eligible construction workers for their registration under Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and will be given marriage assistance, pension, education assistance and pucca houses along with other admissible benefits.

Mr. Patnaik said that a Central data base at the State level will be in place to track migrant workers and ensure linkage with welfare schemes. A comprehensive communication strategy will be prepared for behaviour change communication in the vulnerable areas, he added.

The initiatives for ensuring livelihood, employment linked skill development and asset creation will go a long way in helping the migrant workers, especially in mitigating distress migration, observed Mr. Patnaik.