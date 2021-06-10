Nagaland to form panel to pursue Naga issue with Centre

Headed by CM Neiphiu Rio, it is expected to meet on June 19

The Nagaland government has decided to institute a committee comprising Opposition leaders to pursue the lingering Naga peace agreement and the Naga political issue with the Centre.

The panel, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is expected to meet on June 19 in Dimapur to discuss the way forward as the Naga agreement remains elusive.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in power in Nagaland in alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to Notheast Live television channel, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Y. Patton said the committee would comprise independent legislators and the Opposition Naga People’s Front led by T.R Zeliang. It would discuss the matter first before pursuing it with the Centre. A formal order is expected to be issued by the Assembly Speaker soon.

The NPF had walked out of the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) due to trust deficit.

Last year, the State government called all civil society groups for a consultative meet in Kohima to discuss the ongoing Naga peace talks and the Naga political issue.

NSCN-IM stand

The Naga talks have hit the deadlock since early 2020. National Socialist Council of Nagaland-(Isak Muivah) (NSCN-IM) leader T. Muivah has refused to hold any dialogue with interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R.N Ravi. Following the failure of the breakdown of communication between the two, Union Home Minister Amit Shah deputed a team of Intelligence Bureau officials to continue the discussions with the NSCN-IM. It was Mr. Ravi who signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM on behalf of the Centre on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2017, Mr. Ravi included more Naga groups in the dialogue process and signed a preamble with the seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPG).

The NSCN-IM has been demanding a separate constitution and flag for the Nagas and the assimilation of all Naga inhabited areas in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The talks with the Centre have continued for more than 23 years.