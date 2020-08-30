Muharram | Curbs imposed in Srinagar and Budgam to prevent people from taking out processions

Authorities in Kashmir imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts on Sunday to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions to mark the last day of the 10-day mourning period, officials said.
They said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in parts of the city and Budgam.
In Srinagar, the officials said, the curbs have been imposed in Lal Chowk and Zadibal areas.
Shops and other business establishments in the areas where restrictions were in place, were shut, while public transport was off the roads, they said, adding however, few private vehicles were plying.
The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength in other areas of the valley to prevent any untoward incident.
The restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order in these areas in view of the tenth day of Muharram, they said.
The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through these areas, but have been banned since eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics.
