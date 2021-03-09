M.P. passes Bill penalising fraudulent conversions

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a Bill that penalises religious conversion through marriage or any other fraudulent means and provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

While the Opposition Congress questioned the need for a new law, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said unlike the 1968 legislation, the present Act provides for annulment of marriage and a harsher sentence. The Act also provides for fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

After the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote, some BJP MLAs chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.