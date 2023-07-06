HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP CM washing urination victim’s feet is theatrics aimed at electoral gains: Mayawati

Summoning the victim 600 km away to Bhopal just to wash his feet in front of the media was an inappropriate exhibition, says BSP chief

July 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Mayank Kumar
Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati had earlier called for the perpetrator’s punishment in the Sidhi urination incident. File

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati had earlier called for the perpetrator’s punishment in the Sidhi urination incident. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati called out Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 6, claiming that by washing the feet of the tribal man who was the victim of a urination incident in Sidhi district in full view of the media’s cameras, the CM was simply enacting theatrics for electoral gains. The Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward and Muslim communities will demand answers from the BJP over inflation and unemployment in the upcoming State elections, she said.

“The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh calling the victim of urination incident in Sidhi district to Bhopal, about 600 kilometres away, and washing his feet in the CM House in full camera view, seems more like theatrics and aimed for electoral gains. Is such an exhibition appropriate?” Ms. Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

The four-time U.P. CM added, “Since the general elections to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly are round the corner, it is natural for the government to be so restless. But the entire State, especially the SC, ST, backward and Muslim communities, as well as the people of the other communities will definitely demand answers as their lives have been troubled by inflation and unemployment.”

The BSP chief, who hails from a Dalit family herself, had earlier demanded that the properties of the man accused of urinating on the tribal man’s face be confiscated or demolished. Noting that the BJP Government was waking up only after the video of the incident went viral, she alleged that this proved their involvement in the matter.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.