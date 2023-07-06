Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him

July 06, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 6 washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him.

Mr. Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

यह वीडियो मैं आपके साथ इसलिए साझा कर रहा हूँ कि सब समझ लें कि मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान है, तो जनता भगवान है।



किसी के साथ भी अत्याचार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। राज्य के हर नागरिक का सम्मान मेरा सम्मान है। pic.twitter.com/vCuniVJyP0 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023

He called the youth “Sudama” and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend." Mr. Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.

Earlier, the CM and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park in Bhopal.

Police on July 5 arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district.

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on July 4, following which the police registered a case against him.