M.P. clears Bill on recovery of losses

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that provides for recovery of losses from people and organisations responsible for damaging public and private properties during protests.

The Assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Bill, 2021, without any debate and amid a walkout staged by members of the Opposition Congress, who complained that their leader Kamal Nath did not get a chance to speak on the resolution related to the OBC reservation that was passed in the House earlier.

If the Governor gives assent to the Bill, Madhya Pradesh will become the third BJP-ruled State in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to have this kind of law. M.P. Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra presented the Bill in the Assembly but due to the ruckus by the opposition members, it was cleared by a voice vote without any debate.