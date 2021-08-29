Other States

More affected by Assam floods

A village in the flood affected are of Morigaon district, Assam on August 29 2021.   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Floods in Assam, delayed by three months, have affected more than 2.58 lakh people across 16 districts, officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said Sunday.

Ten of the flood-hit districts are in eastern Assam, and three each in central and western Assam, respectively. The worst affected is Lakhimpur with more than 1.05 lakh people on rooftops or in temporary shelters on higher ground.

Officials said the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries have swollen following incessant rains in Assam and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh, where erosion has affected dozens of villages in the Siang river belt.

According to the ASDMA, 6,218 people have moved into 24 relief camps set up across the worst affected districts. Among the flood-hit, 87,337 are females and 47,377 are children.

There was no report of loss of human lives.

Crops on 16,338.46 hectares of land have been affected while several roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged, the authority said.


