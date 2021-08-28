Other States

Assam floods hit 2.25 lakh people

Workers construct a temporary bamboo bridge to board a ferry as the water level of the river Brahmaputra increases, in Guwahati, on August 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 2.25 lakh people in 15 of Assam’s 34 districts have been affected by floods.

The Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries have swollen following incessant rains in Assam and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh, where erosion has affected dozens of villages in the Siang River belt.

The affected districts in Assam are Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 76,863 women and 39,143 children were among the affected. There were no reports of loss of human lives.

Crops on 16,338.46 hectares of land have been affected, the authority said.

The ASDMA said roads, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli and Sivasagar districts.


Comments
