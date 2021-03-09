Money-laundering case: Mehbooba Mufti moves Delhi HC challenging ED summons

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court with a plea to quash the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for March 15 in a money-laundering case.
The president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contended that ever since she was released from preventive detention following the dilution of Article 370, she has been facing a series of “hostile acts by the State”.
She accused the ED of conducting a “roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs”. She said her acquaintances and old family friends have also been summoned by the agency.
Ms. Mufti said she has not been informed if she is being summoned as an accused or as a witness. She said she has also not been informed of what she is being summoned in connection with, and the scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which gave rise to the present proceedings.
“The petitioner is not the subject of investigation, nor is she an accused, in any of the scheduled offences to the best of her knowledge,” the plea which is scheduled to be heard by the High Court on Wednesday said.
The petition has also challenged Section 50 of the PMLA Act, which gives powers to authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence.
