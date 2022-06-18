Modi arrives in Gujarat to launch new projects

The PM will inaugurate development works in Vadodara, Pavagadh

Cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of his public meeting, were put up in Vadodara on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The PM will inaugurate development works in Vadodara, Pavagadh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his home State Gujarat on Friday to launch new projects and development works in Vadodara and Pavagadh.

On Saturday he will fly to the historic Pavagadh temple to inaugurate the redeveloped temple of the Goddess at Pavagadh Hill where he will fly the flag almost after 500 years.

The temple on the hill has been redeveloped with new amenities for pilgrims. It’s one of the oldest hill temples in Gujarat and has a historical importance.

He will also visit Vadodara to attend a series of events to lay the foundation for new campus of the central university, a number of railway projects and attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan.

The central university is about 20 km from Vadodara city and the new campus will be constructed at a cost of around ₹425 crore and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students.

This is Mr. Mod’s second visit to Gujarat in this month. He earlier visited south Gujarat to attend several events to launch development works and addressed a rally of tribals, laid foundation for new hospital and medical college and also inaugurated a hospital and medical centre in Navsari.

Since March, Mr. Modi has been visiting Gujarat once a month. He has visited Saurashtra, north Gujarat; south Gujarat and central Gujarat.

He has also attended over a dozen other events via video conferencing to launch new projects or schemes.

The State goes for Assembly elections in December this year.