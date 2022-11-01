Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh; no casualty
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning (November 1), an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As of now, there was no report of any loss of life or property.
“The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 a.m. in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts,” IMD scientist Ved Prakash said. “Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10KM,” he said.
