Minor raped, murdered

A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest the culprit, police said.

