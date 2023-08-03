HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl allegedly raped, body burnt in brick kiln in Bhilwara

Police said the family members found the girl’s charred bracelet and some bones burning in the kiln.

August 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body was burnt in a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Wednesday. Police detained three persons belonging to the Kalbelia nomadic tribe from Narsinghpura village in connection with the incident after the body was recovered late in the night.

The girl went missing after she left home on Wednesday morning for grazing of cattle. Her family members reached a brick kiln area while looking for her and spotted her footwear. Police said the family members found the girl’s charred bracelet and some bones burning in the kiln.

Police reached the spot on getting the information and detained three persons, whom the locals had caught hold of, suspecting their involvement in the crime. The accused, who run the brick kiln and live in the vicinity, were interrogated at Kotri police station.

As the girl’s body was charred beyond recognition, the police were planning to send the bone samples found in the kiln for DNA testing for further investigation.

BJP leader and former Minister Kalulal Gujjar reached the village and met the victim’s family members. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP State president C.P. Joshi have demanded urgent action for ensuring women’s safety and preventing crimes against them.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.