Minor girl allegedly raped, body burnt in brick kiln in Bhilwara

August 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - JAIPUR

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body was burnt in a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Wednesday. Police detained three persons belonging to the Kalbelia nomadic tribe from Narsinghpura village in connection with the incident after the body was recovered late in the night.

The girl went missing after she left home on Wednesday morning for grazing of cattle. Her family members reached a brick kiln area while looking for her and spotted her footwear. Police said the family members found the girl’s charred bracelet and some bones burning in the kiln.

Police reached the spot on getting the information and detained three persons, whom the locals had caught hold of, suspecting their involvement in the crime. The accused, who run the brick kiln and live in the vicinity, were interrogated at Kotri police station.

As the girl’s body was charred beyond recognition, the police were planning to send the bone samples found in the kiln for DNA testing for further investigation.

BJP leader and former Minister Kalulal Gujjar reached the village and met the victim’s family members. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP State president C.P. Joshi have demanded urgent action for ensuring women’s safety and preventing crimes against them.