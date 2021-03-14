Other States

Militant killed in encounter in J&K

File photo of security personnel in Shopian district of Kashmir for representation.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A militant was killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday in Rawalpora area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

After an overnight lull, the exchange of fire resumed this morning in which one militant has been killed, the official said. He said arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 12:27:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/militant-killed-in-encounter-in-jk/article34065961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY