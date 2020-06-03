Other States

Migrant workers stage protest in Amritsar demanding travel arrangements

Police personnel listen to the migrant workers after they blocked the National Highway during a protest against Punjab government demanding an early return to their home-towns, on the outskirts of Amritsar. File

Police personnel listen to the migrant workers after they blocked the National Highway during a protest against Punjab government demanding an early return to their home-towns, on the outskirts of Amritsar. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

We have lost jobs during lockdown period and run out of money, they say.

Several migrant workers on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amritsar, as they demanded travel arrangements to their native places.

The protesters, many along with their family members including children, told reporters that in the absence of any arrangement of travel, they had been been waiting near the railway station for the last one or two days.

Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Maintaining that they would continue the protest until the administration gives them an assurance, the protesters said they wanted to go back as most of them had lost jobs during the lockdown period and had run out of money to sustain their families.

Most of them hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh and were working at the local brick kilns or those in the neighbouring districts. The workers complained that they had resorted to the protest after they did not get any assurance from the authorities.

The local administration, however, dismissed the charge and said necessary arrangements for their travel would be made.

Also Read | No migrant worker-related issue in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

“Around a 100 migrants are protesting here, most of them have been working in brick kilns. We are making arrangements for their stay at shelters and travel,” Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar, told The Hindu.

Mr. Dhillon said many trains had been running for ferrying the migrants. “Since last week, however, the number of travellers has gone down. We had contacted the labourers in our districts and many of them didn’t want to go. But later a few had a change of mind and expressed their desire to go. So, we are making all arrangements for them now. Besides, many migrants have come from the neighbouring districts. After determining the number and their destinations, we will arrange trains.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 7:13:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/migrant-workers-stage-protest-in-amritsar-demanding-travel-arrangements/article31740810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY