Coronavirus India lockdown Day 71 live updates | Highest spike of 1,298 COVID cases takes tally to over 22K in Delhi

Escalating coronavirus cases, threat of Cyclone Nisarga — there is no dearth of crises in Maharashtra, which accounts for 35% of India's total case count. Along with Mumbai, Delhi too registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

India currently has over 2.07 lakh coronavirus infections, with a death toll of over 5,800.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.50 am | USA

1,081 more US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The novel coronavirus killed another 1,081 people in the United States in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That means 1,06,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 18,31,435 official cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The U.S. has had by far the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world. - AFP

8.30 am | USA

U.S. to ship first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week: White House

The U.S. will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.

Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and “the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues”, it said.

8 am | India

4155 Shramik Specials run since May 1

Indian Railways said on Tuesday that it has operationalised 4,155 Shramik Special trains since May 1. “Till now, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through these trains in 33 days,” an official statement said.

As per data shared, the top five States/UTs from where the highest number of Shramik Special trains originated are Gujarat (1,027 trains), Maharashtra (802), Punjab (416), Uttar Pradesh (288) and Bihar (294). Likewise, the top five States where trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,670 trains), Bihar (1,482), Jharkhand (194), Odisha (180) and West Bengal (135).