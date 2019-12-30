Other States

Methanol storage tank catches fire at Kandla Port, 1 dead

At least one person died on Monday after a methanol storage tank at the Kandla Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district caught fire, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted in afternoon, Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Parikshita Rathod said, adding that efforts are on to put out the flames.

Several fire tenders and a large number of fire personnel are engaged in fire-fighting operations, the SP said. “A methanol storage tank at Kandla Port caught fire. One dead body has been recovered from the site. Firefighting operations are underway,” Mr. Rathod added.

