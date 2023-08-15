HamberMenu
Mayawati expects good results for BSP in poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Former U.P. Chief Minister slammed the Congress and BJP for playing ‘politics of allegations and counter-allegations in the poll-bound States

August 15, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Mayawati.

Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on August 14 slammed the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for playing “politics of allegations and counter-allegations” in the poll-bound States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. She also exuded confidence in winning the elections in all the three States, where her party has decided to go solo in the contest.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Ms. Mayawati said: “Due to the politics of allegations and counter-accusations, lawsuits etc. between the Congress and the BJP on the allegation of 50% commission by the Madhya Pradesh government, the burning issues related to inflation, poverty, unemployment, exploitation, atrocities etc. are being overlooked. How fair is this? Why so?”

“Corruption is an important issue not only in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh but also in Congress’s Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but due to their anti-people policies and inflated claims of development, the suffering lives of the poor, unemployed, farmers, women insecurity etc. in these three states are real election issues,” the former four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

“The BSP is contesting this Assembly election alone against the BJP and Congress governments in these three states on issues of public interest and public welfare, for which the names of the candidates are also being announced at the local level. The party is confident that it will get a good result,” Ms. Mayawati said.

