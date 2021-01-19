15 labourers crushed to death near Surat

In a heart-wrenching road accident, 15 Rajasthan labourers sleeping on a sidewalk were killed after a truck ran over them in Gujarat’s Surat late on Monday.
The accident took place early this morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, according to the police.
A dumper truck ran over the sleeping labourers killing 14 of them on the spot. One person died in the hospital. Several others who are injured have been hospitalised.
As per initial details, the truck first collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor after which the driver lost control of the vehicle, thus running over the migrant labourers sleeping on the pavement.
PM condoles loss of lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives on Twitter.
“The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,” he wrote.
Ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each (from PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat, and ₹50,000 each would be given to those injured.
