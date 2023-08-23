HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl.

August 23, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Aizawl

The Hindu Bureau
An under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang, about 25 km from the Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, on August 23, 2023.

An under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang, about 25 km from the Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, on August 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 17 workers were killed when a railway bridge being constructed over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Sabyasachi De confirmed the death of 17 people. “We are awaiting updates from the ground,” he said.

Mizoram’s Home Minister Lalchamliana told the 40-member Assembly that some 40 workers were at the site when the accident occurred.

NFR officials said the incident happened near Sairang, about 25 km from the State’s capital Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said rescue work was in progress. “Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He expressed gratitude to the local people who “came out in large numbers to help with the rescue operations”.

Related Topics

disaster and accident / Mizoram

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.