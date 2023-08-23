17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

August 23, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Aizawl

At least 17 workers were killed when a railway bridge being constructed over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Sabyasachi De confirmed the death of 17 people. “We are awaiting updates from the ground,” he said.

Mizoram’s Home Minister Lalchamliana told the 40-member Assembly that some 40 workers were at the site when the accident occurred.

NFR officials said the incident happened near Sairang, about 25 km from the State’s capital Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said rescue work was in progress. “Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He expressed gratitude to the local people who “came out in large numbers to help with the rescue operations”.