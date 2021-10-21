Other States

151 ‘criminals’ shot dead in encounters since 2017, says Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ever since the BJP-led Government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017, the State police have shot dead 151 suspected criminals in alleged exchange of fire, officially termed as ‘encounters,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Lucknow on Thursday.

Also Read: The dystopic reality of a Hindutva state

“We have a policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals,” said Mr. Adityanath at the Police Smriti Diwas Parade.

The Chief Minister also said 3,473 suspected criminals were injured in these operations. During the same period, from March 30, 2017 to October 10, 2021, 13 police personnel were killed while 1,198 were injured, he said.

Also Read: Supreme Court slams U.P. for shielding police officers

Mr. Adityanath also said the police had taken action against 45,603 persons under the Gangsters Act and against 657 under the National Security Act, and seized, demolished or freed from illegal occupation property worth ₹1,500 crore from 25 persons designated as ‘mafia' criminals and their gang members.

“It has sent a good message in society. The credit for creating fear of law among criminals goes to the tough action under law, action plan and hard work of the U.P. police,” said the CM.


