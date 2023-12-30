GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur village guard gunned down by unidentified men

December 30, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Imphal

PTI

Unidentified men gunned down a village guard at Kadangband in Manipur's Imphal West district around 3.30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jamesbond Ningombam, was guarding the village when he was shot dead by suspected militants from a nearby hill, they added.

Mr. Ningbom's body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem, police said.

Kadangband, located on the fringes of Imphal West district, shares boundary with Kangpokpi district which has witnessed constant violence since the ethnic strife broke out on May 3.

