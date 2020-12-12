Manipur observes 81st anniversary of ‘women’s war’

On December 12, 1939, women activists rose in revolt after some British government officials colluded with traders to export rice.

Manipur observed the 81st anniversary of the “women’s war” at an official function held at the “Women’s War Memorial Complex” in Imphal on Saturday. Officials said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the function was not held in a big way. It was on December 12, 1939, that the women took up the cudgels against the British government after some of its officials colluded with traders to export the tasty and high nutrition Manipuri rice, pushing people to the point of starvation.

Women activists stormed the telegraph office in Imphal where some British officers were ensconced. The Assam Rifles personnel bayoneted the agitating women. When the injured women refused to disperse, the rice export order was revoked eventually.

Governor Najma Heptulla said, “The womenfolk had agitated against the corruption of the British officers. We thank the intrepid mothers for their sacrifice”.

Chief Minister N. Biren said, “Our mothers had revolted against the corruption of the British officers”.

Other Ministers, civil and police officers were present during the brief function to pay floral tributes.