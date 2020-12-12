Manipur observes 81st anniversary of ‘women’s war’

Manipur observed the 81st anniversary of the “women’s war” at an official function held at the “Women’s War Memorial Complex” in Imphal on Saturday. Officials said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the function was not held in a big way. It was on December 12, 1939, that the women took up the cudgels against the British government after some of its officials colluded with traders to export the tasty and high nutrition Manipuri rice, pushing people to the point of starvation.
Women activists stormed the telegraph office in Imphal where some British officers were ensconced. The Assam Rifles personnel bayoneted the agitating women. When the injured women refused to disperse, the rice export order was revoked eventually.
Governor Najma Heptulla said, “The womenfolk had agitated against the corruption of the British officers. We thank the intrepid mothers for their sacrifice”.
Chief Minister N. Biren said, “Our mothers had revolted against the corruption of the British officers”.
Other Ministers, civil and police officers were present during the brief function to pay floral tributes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath