Manipur Minister, family escape unhurt in hand grenade attack on house

A Central Reserve Police Force personnel guarding the house at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal sustained minor injuries in one hand caused by shrapnel.

October 08, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Manipur Minister of Rural Development  and Panchayati Raj Yumnam Khemchand and his family members escaped unscathed when suspected insurgents hurled  a China-made hand grenade at 10.30 p.m. at his well-guarded house at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal.

However, one Central Reserve Police Force personnel guarding the house sustained minor injuries in one hand caused by shrapnel.

So far there is no claim from any underground organisation. Police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

Mr. Khemchand is one of the Manipur Ministers who had attended the four-hour meeting with the representatives of Youths of Manipur in Delhi to make clear their stand on the continuing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki militants.

Police have beefed up security measures in areas surrounding the residences of Ministers and officials. Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen in a letter to the Speaker stated that she could not attend the special session of the Assembly as her security cover is not adequate. An adviser to the Chief Minister was recently attacked and discharged after treatment at a Delhi hospital.

