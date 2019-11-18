Manipur government gets tougher against agitations opposing Citizenship Bill

The Manipur government has firmed up its stand against the agitations opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The entire Northeast region is experiencing various forms of agitations against the Bill. Manipur Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu issued an order on Monday instructing all government offices and educational institutes to open during the 18-hour general strike called by some organisations in the NE region from Monday midnight.

However, Manipur’s Education Minister T. Radheshyam said on Monday that the Bill has no clause to hurt the interest of Manipur.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Imphal on Monday, the Minister said that some Opposition parties had misled the people with disinformation. If it is pointed out that there are clauses against the people, the government is ready for talks.

However, it is in contrast to what the Chief Minister N. Biren has been saying. He has been saying that a clause would be added to the Bill to protect the interest of Manipur. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi questioned it pointing out that the Bill passed by the Lok Sabha cannot be altered in any manner at the behest of the Manipur Chief Minister. Women activists demanded immediate actions since the Bill in the present form may be passed any day.

Some weeks ago Mr. Biren made a surprise visit to the Secretariat and ordered deduction of one day’s salary as over 250 employees were absent during a general strike.

Frustrated employees said that when there is no proper public transport system and all roads are unsafe as activists are present everywhere the government employees and students cannot attend office. One employee said that in the past, employees were allowed to sleep in the office premises during strikes and they were provided free meals. But for unexplained reasons this facility was denied.