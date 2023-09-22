HamberMenu
Manipur CM asks people to surrender weapons within 15 days 

After 15 days, security forces, Central and State, would undertake a “strong and comprehensive search operation to recover such weapons”, says Biren Singh

September 22, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. FIle

| Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on September 22 asked people to surrender looted police weapons in the next 15 days.  He said that after 15 days, security forces, Central and State, would undertake a “strong and comprehensive search operation to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law.”

After ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3, more than 4,000 weapons and lakhs of ammunition were looted from police armouries. Around 1,400 weapons have been recovered so far. 

The State government was willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons, he said.

“There have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants/ groups using illegal weapons. This is a serious matter and the State government will take strong action against such miscreants/ groups in any part of the State,” Mr. Singh said.

The government also appealed to the people to cooperate with both the Central and State governments in restoring peace and normalcy.

