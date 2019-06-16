Man shot dead by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A man was shot dead by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district, around 500 kilometres from Raipur, police said on Sunday.

Madkam Nanda (28) was sleeping in his house in Bonkamadgu village late Saturday night when a group of Naxals raided the house and shot him multiple times, a Maraiguda police station official said.

The village is on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and police teams have rushed to the site to apprehend the killers, he added.

“We are not sure of the motive behind the killing as the Naxals did not leave any pamphlet etc at the spot. A probe is underway,” the official said.