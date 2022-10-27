Other States

Man held for hoisting Pakistan's flag at home in Chhattisgarh

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district, an official said on Thursday.

The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan's flag atop his house in the Atal Chowk area of Saria town, the official said.

Police team later removed the flag and seized it, he said.

The vendor was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition.


