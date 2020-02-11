Man dies in police custody in Kolkata

A man detained in a north Kolkata police station was found dead in custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajkumar Shaw (53), detained on suspicion of theft, was found dead at the Sinthi police station in north Kolkata. His family members alleged that he died because of “police torture”. An inquiry has been launched against two sub-inspectors and a sergeant, the officials said.

Appearing for the State government, Additional Advocate General Abhratosh Majumder told the High Court that “a specific case” has been started regarding the death. Officials were tight-lipped about the charges pressed against the policemen.

The BJP claimed that Shaw was a party member. He was detained on the basis of information provided by a woman who was in police custody in the case. She said she had sold the stolen items to Shaw, police sources said.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the government to submit action-taken and the post-mortem reports on February 25, the next date of hearing of the case.

