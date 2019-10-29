Man arrested for firing at Mainpuri BJP district president

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a person for allegedly shooting at Mainpuri BJP district president Alok Gupta.

Ravi Chauhan alias Ruchin was arrested on Monday and a .32 bore unlicensed pistol along with four live cartridges were recovered from him, Mainpuri police said.

The incident took place on October 14 night when three persons on motorcycles came to the house of Mr. Gupta and allegedly fired at him with pistols.

The other two suspects, identified as Gaurav Chauhan and Mohit, are still absconding, police said.

Superintendent of Police Mainpuri Ajai Shankar Rai said all three were involved in illegal acts and ran a gambling business, which was shut down by the police.

Mr. Rai said the accused alleged that the police acted on the directions of the BJP district president and shut down their gambling business.

“Out of frustration and to teach him [Mr. Gupta] a lesson, they fired at him,” the SP said.