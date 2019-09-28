Other States

Mamata’s time is over: BJP working chief

BJP working president J. P. Nadda   | Photo Credit: PTI

“Is her vote bank bigger than national interest for Mamata Banerjee?” asks Mr. Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J.P. Nadda on Friday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged opposition to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said “the time of her government is over.”

“Is her vote bank bigger than national interest for Mamata Banerjee?” asked Mr. Nadda.

Mr. Nadda asked his party workers to go and ask every person whether the abrogation of Article 370 was necessary or not.

“I want to know from Mamata what sort of politics is this,” he said. And where are they trying to take the country? If the country is there, and it remains strong people will in normal course of things come to power or go out of power,” Mr. Nadda said.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Mr. Gandhi’s statements “were used by Pakistan to oppose India in the United Nations.”

Ms. Banerjee had said the process of revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir was done using “undemocratic means” and “under the shadow of the gun.”

She, however, had not said anything to indicate that she was opposed to its abrogation.

Jan 3, 2020 9:46:20 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

