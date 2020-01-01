Other States

Mamata govt. transfers 58 IPS officers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Almost a dozen officials from the rank of Inspector General of Police have also been assigned new duties.

In a major reshuffle among the top brass of police in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress government on Tuesday transferred 58 IPS officers in the State.

The transfer is seen as precursor to the civic polls in the State where civic bodies including Kolkata Municipal Corporation are likely to face elections by mid-2020.

The transfer includes seven Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police, about half a dozen of Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Railway Police. A number of transfers are also related to Police Commisionerates like Asansol Durgapur, Barrackpore and Howrah police commisionerates.

Almost a dozen officials from the rank of Inspector General of Police have also been assigned new duties. The new positions will come in effect from January 1, 2020.

